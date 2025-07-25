'There will be divine justice': Director calls out Sunny Deol

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who has directed films like Jaanwar, Mela, and Andaaz, recently opened up about his troubled relationships with actors Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol . While he spoke fondly of Kumar, calling him a "good person," he described his experience with Deol as the "darkest phase" of his career. The producer made these revelations during a recent interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani.

Details 'These are powerful people, and they care a damn...' Darshan said, "Sunny Deol is the darkest chapter in my life and career, but there is God above. There will be divine justice." He added, "These are powerful people, and they care a damn. But there will be divine justice someday, I am sure. It's something too bitter to even put in words." Darshan recounted that in the beginning, he believed in Deol's potential.

Career trajectory 'He had a potential stardom to him...' He revealed that during their first collaboration, Inteqaam, Deol "was not a big star. He had a potential stardom to him. However, that changed with their second and third collaborations. He said, "It was a nightmarish experience during production. It cost me much more...It was like indulging a little child, and getting him to complete your work."

Costly ordeal 'Fake relationships were mentioned...' Darshan described the experience as a costly ordeal. Despite not wanting to work with Deol a fourth time, Darshan found himself trapped. The director said, "I got stuck with him. And he used emotions and fake relationships were mentioned, and he got me into a project that he was making for himself."