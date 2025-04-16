Jaideep Ahlawat almost played Vibhishan in 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, Ramayana, has been making headlines not only for its confirmed cast but also for its casting decisions.
The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, was allegedly eyeing Jaideep Ahlawat for the role of Vibhishan. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Ahlawat had to turn down the offer.
Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi was also once considered for the same role.
Shooting schedule
'Ramayana' production progressing in phases
As of now, the production of Ramayana is underway in phases. While some actors have already started shooting their portions, others are yet to begin.
Just recently, Pallavi was seen on set shooting her portions as Sita, and Yash has also shot some of his scenes.
However, Sunny Deol, who will essay Hanuman, and Kunal Kapoor, cast as Lord Indra, are yet to begin.
Career highlights
Ahlawat's previous roles and potential impact on 'Ramayana'
Known for his intense performances in films Raazi and An Action Hero, and web series Paatal Lok, Ahlawat was one of the most anticipated faces from Ramayana. However, he had to turn down the offer due to date conflict.
Despite the setback, the Ramayana makers aren't leaving any stone unturned in putting together a knockout ensemble cast for their grand retelling of the epic tale.