What's the story

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, Ramayana, has been making headlines not only for its confirmed cast but also for its casting decisions.

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, was allegedly eyeing Jaideep Ahlawat for the role of Vibhishan. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Ahlawat had to turn down the offer.

Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi was also once considered for the same role.