What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed hope for the success of Hera Pheri 3 despite Paresh Rawal's exit from the film.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well."

"Everything will go well only. I know, for sure," he added.

The film also stars Suniel Shetty, with Priyadarshan set to direct the film.