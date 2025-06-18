Akshay hopes for 'Hera Pheri 3's success despite Rawal's exit
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed hope for the success of Hera Pheri 3 despite Paresh Rawal's exit from the film.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well."
"Everything will go well only. I know, for sure," he added.
The film also stars Suniel Shetty, with Priyadarshan set to direct the film.
Legal dispute
Rawal's exit and subsequent lawsuit
News that Rawal had suddeny left Hera Pheri 3, shocked fans and co-stars alike. He later clarified amid rumors on X (formerly Twitter) that there were no creative differences with Priyadarshan.
However, Cape Of Good Film, Kumar's production company, decided to sue Rawal for ₹25cr for unprofessional conduct.
In response, Rawal returned his signing amount of ₹11L with interest.
Director Priyadarshan expressed disappointment over the entire episode, particularly about Rawal not communicating directly before going to the media.
I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal)
THE FILM MAKER . I hold immenselove, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. May 18, 2025
Co-star's perspective
Shetty said, without Rawal, 'Hera Pheri 3' won't work
Shetty, Rawal's co-star in the film, revealed that he was completely unaware of Rawal's decision to quit.
"Athiya and Ahan (his children) sent the news to me, asking, 'Papa, what is this?'"
He also told ANI that without Rawal in the project, there is a 100% chance that the movie will not work.
Despite suing Rawal and being upset over his exit, Kumar defended him when a reporter called his actions "foolish."
Kumar will be seen in 'Kannappa' next
Kumar, meanwhile, is enjoying the box-office success of Housefull 5. He will soon be seen in the Telugu film Kannappa, where he plays Lord Shiva.
The film will star Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and will release on June 27, 2025.
Despite their ongoing feud, both Kumar and Rawal recently wrapped up filming for Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla.