'Housefull 5' advance booking numbers fall below expectations
What's the story
The much-awaited Bollywood comedy Housefull 5 is struggling to attract audiences, as per early box office reports.
The film has earned ₹1.74 crore on the Day 1 of advance bookings across India without block seats, according to Sacnilk.
A total of 55,896 tickets have been sold for 9,057 shows so far. With block seats included, the overall advance booking gross increases to a significant ₹5.09 crore by Tuesday evening.
Film details
A look at the star-studded cast
Housefull 5 is the latest addition to one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises. The series, which started in 2010, has amassed a huge fan following due to its unique blend of slapstick comedy, grand sets, and ensemble casts.
The film stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh.
Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Johny Lever, and Chunky Panday.
It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame.
Box office clash
'Thug Life' vs 'Housefull 5'
The film is set to release on Friday, a day after Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated Tamil film Thug Life.
Directed by Mani Ratnam, it marks the duo's first collaboration since Nayakan. The movie also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others.
It remains to be seen how both films fare at the box office in their respective markets.