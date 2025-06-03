What's the story

The much-awaited Bollywood comedy Housefull 5 is struggling to attract audiences, as per early box office reports.

The film has earned ₹1.74 crore on the Day 1 of advance bookings across India without block seats, according to Sacnilk.

A total of 55,896 tickets have been sold for 9,057 shows so far. With block seats included, the overall advance booking gross increases to a significant ₹5.09 crore by Tuesday evening.