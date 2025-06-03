Michael Jackson's quirky diet had a Punjabi chef behind it
What's the story
Michael Jackson, the legendary pop star known for his revolutionary music and iconic dance moves, had a unique lifestyle.
While fans are aware of his love for songs like Thriller and Billie Jean, not many know about his culinary preferences.
The King of Pop was introduced to certain vegetarian dishes by his Indian chef, which included global and Indian culinary influences, reported Hauterfly.
Chef's identity
Jackson's chef introduced him to healthy vegetarian meals
Between 1982 to 1985, during the peak of his fame, Jackson employed a personal chef who was Sikh—Mani Niall Singh Khalsa.
A trained chef and now the owner of Sweet Bar Bakery in Oakland, California, Khalsa introduced Jackson to healthy vegetarian meals that catered to his dietary needs and spiritual inclinations.
Chef's perspective
'It was like watching someone caught up...': Chef on Jackson
While speaking to People magazine, Khalsa spoke about the surreal experience of witnessing Jackson's rise to fame.
"It was like watching someone caught up in a tidal wave of culture," he said.
But beyond the spotlight, he saw a more intimate side of the pop icon, deeply grounded in everyday routines like mealtimes.
Culinary conundrums
Khalsa spoke about Jackson's limited palate
Despite being a vegetarian, Jackson had a limited palate, according to Khalsa.
The pop icon had quirky food preferences—he loved pizza but disliked pasta, steered clear of sugar and chocolate despite having a sweet tooth, and often skipped meals during long rehearsals.
This posed a challenge for the chef to prepare meals that were both nutritious and appealing.
Culinary creativity
Meals often included spices and techniques familiar to Indian cuisine
To meet the challenge, Khalsa got creative. He served up punchy and flavorful dishes that Jackson enjoyed, such as fiery smoked red chile enchiladas, tofu shish kebabs with couscous, and Moroccan-style sauces.
Though not explicitly Punjabi, these meals often featured spices and techniques rooted in Indian cuisine—perhaps a nod to Khalsa's heritage.