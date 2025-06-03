Why Labubu dolls are the hottest collectible you need now
What's the story
Labubu dolls, quirky and collectible plush toys with spiky teeth and mischievous smiles, have taken the world by storm.
The creature was created in 2015 by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung as part of his picture book series The Monsters. However, it gained immense popularity globally after a collaboration with the Chinese toymaker Pop Mart in 2019.
The dolls are now a must-have accessory for many celebrities, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rose, among others.
Design details
What are Labubu dolls?
Labubu dolls are known for their unique design, which includes wide eyes, a mischievous smile, nine very visible teeth, and a furry exterior body.
Each collection has different facial expressions and outfits from previous batches.
The dolls are often sold in blind boxes, adding an element of surprise to the purchase as buyers don't know which color or design they're getting until they open the box.
Fashion trend
When did they become a global trend?
The real global craze for Labubu dolls began in April 2024 when BLACKPINK's Lisa was seen with a Labubu keychain. This sparked viral demand and turned a niche toy into a must-have accessory.
Today, there are over 300 variants of these dolls, ranging from keychains to plush toys. The popularity of these collectibles has been further fueled by social media and celebrity endorsements.
Purchase details
Where to buy them?
Labubu dolls are available across various merchant outlets in the US and online at different price ranges.
In India, they can be purchased from e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Hype Fly India, with prices ranging from ₹5,000 to over ₹12,000.
Popular series include Tasty Macarons, Big into Energy, Have a Seat, Lazy Yoga, and Coca-Cola, among others.