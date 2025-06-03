What's the story

Labubu dolls, quirky and collectible plush toys with spiky teeth and mischievous smiles, have taken the world by storm.

The creature was created in 2015 by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung as part of his picture book series The Monsters. However, it gained immense popularity globally after a collaboration with the Chinese toymaker Pop Mart in 2019.

The dolls are now a must-have accessory for many celebrities, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rose, among others.