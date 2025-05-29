What's the story

It's been two decades since the release of the beloved Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli, but few know that Hrithik Roshan was initially considered for the lead role.

Director Shaad Ali recently had a chat with Bollywood Hungama, where he revealed that while Rani Mukerji was always his first choice for Babli, Roshan was approached to play Bunty.

However, Roshan turned it down due to "reservations" about portraying a small-town con artist.