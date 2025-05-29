Why did Hrithik Roshan turn down 'Bunty Aur Babli'?
What's the story
It's been two decades since the release of the beloved Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli, but few know that Hrithik Roshan was initially considered for the lead role.
Director Shaad Ali recently had a chat with Bollywood Hungama, where he revealed that while Rani Mukerji was always his first choice for Babli, Roshan was approached to play Bunty.
However, Roshan turned it down due to "reservations" about portraying a small-town con artist.
Director's insight
Roshan's father, Rakesh, was keen on the role
Ali shared, "Yes, we did meet Hrithik as he was our first choice. We sat for a few months with him. Rakesh ji (Rakesh Roshan) liked the script a lot and he was keen that Hrithik should sign the film."
"But Hrithik was not very comfortable going into the small-town zone at that time."
"He did do a very good job of it later in Super 30, though. Back then, he had his reservations."
Story development
Roshan's creative input shaped 'Bunty Aur Babli'
Despite not taking on the role, Roshan's creative ideas significantly influenced Bunty Aur Babli.
Ali revealed that it was the actor's suggestion for Bunty and Babli to return to their con life in the end.
"In fact, it was Hrithik's idea that Bunty and Babli should return to conning in the last scene."
The director joked, "I should have thanked Hrithik in the credits."
Film's legacy
'Bunty Aur Babli' became a cult classic
Bunty Aur Babli became a commercial success upon release in 2005 and is remembered for its humor, romance, music, and crime.
The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a supporting role as a police officer chasing the duo across India. It was also the first film to feature Amitabh and his son Abhishek together on screen.