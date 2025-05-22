What's the story

Acclaimed Indian musician Shankar Mahadevan recently teamed up with tech giant Google to create a song with the help of its AI music generator tool, Lyria.

Mahadevan's virtual appearance at Google's annual I/O developer conference on Tuesday brought attention to this innovative venture.

The event highlighted several of Google's new AI products, including filmmaking and music generation tools.

Google Research Scientist Jason Baldridge introduced Lyria 2 and revealed its collaboration with musicians to develop a "music AI sandbox."