Google's new update will make stolen Android devices unsellable
What's the story
Google is making the Factory Reset Protection (FRP) feature on Android even better, in a bid to prevent thieves from reselling stolen devices.
The tech giant announced the upgrade at The Android Show: I/O Edition.
The enhanced FRP will require a second factory reset if any setup wizard bypasses are detected, making it harder for unauthorized users to operate a stolen device.
Enhanced security
New FRP will block unauthorized phone use
The upcoming FRP upgrade will prevent stolen devices from being used at all. This will be done until the previous ownership is verified via a Google account or screen lock.
The new capability is expected to roll out later this year, possibly in an Android 16 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR).
Theft prevention
Smartphones are prime targets for thieves
Smartphones make an ideal target for thieves, thanks to the valuable personal data they hold and their good resale value.
To protect this data, Android comes with theft prevention features that lock down a stolen device.
While thieves may try erasing phones to resell them, Android has strong safeguards against unauthorized factory resets.
Now, Google has announced plans to strengthen these protections later this year.
FRP mechanism
How does Factory Reset Protection work?
FRP kicks in when you reset an Android device from the recovery menu or Google's Find My Device service.
When you set up the device after a reset, the wizard asks for ownership verification by signing into the previously associated Google account or entering the device's old lock screen PIN, password, or pattern.
If this step fails, you can't complete the setup and the device is useless.
Thieves' workaround
FRP discourages theft by rendering stolen Android phones useless
FRP discourages theft by making stolen Android devices useless to potential buyers if wiped incorrectly.
However, it is not foolproof and thieves have found various methods over the years to bypass it.
These bypasses usually involve skipping the setup wizard, allowing someone to use the phone without entering the previous owner's Google account details or screen lock.
Improved security
Google introduced several improvements to FRP in Android 15
In Android 15, Google added a number of improvements to FRP to make setup wizard bypasses less effective.
For example, even if someone bypasses the setup wizard, Android 15 blocks them from adding a new Google account or setting a new screen lock.
More importantly, neither bypassing the setup wizard nor enabling the 'OEM unlocking' developer setting will deactivate FRP anymore.