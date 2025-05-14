China's viral Manus AI agent is now free to use
What's the story
Manus AI, a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) platform from China, has opened its doors to the public.
The move comes after a successful funding round and increasing competition in the tech industry.
Previously available only through an invite system since its launch in March, Manus AI has quickly gained recognition for its ability to manage complex tasks.
Manus AI had a waiting list of two million users a week after its launch.
Expansion
Manus AI's expansion and funding details
Notably, the decision to ditch the wait-list system and open registrations comes after Manus AI's latest funding round.
The company has raised $75 million at a valuation of $500 million, with US venture capital firm Benchmark Capital leading the round.
This has made it one of China's most promising AI start-ups since DeepSeek AI.
User incentives
Manus AI offers credits to attract new users
To encourage new users to try out its services, Manus AI is also offering a one-time bonus of 1,000 credits. Plus, free user accounts will get an additional 300 credits daily.
This strategy will help the company attract more users and compete effectively with other players in the rapidly evolving AI industry.
Applications
What can Manus AI do?
Manus AI is a versatile artificial intelligence platform, designed to compete with other AI agents.
It uses natural language processing, enabling tasks such as content generation, language translation, and question answering.
Manus AI can integrate with various apps to automate workflows, manage emails, and assist with customer service.
It also offers voice recognition, personalized recommendations, and data analysis capabilities, making it useful for businesses and individuals seeking to streamline tasks and enhance productivity through AI-driven solutions.