Google just gave Android phones new features to thwart scammers
What's the story
Google has added new capabilities to shield Android users from phone call scams.
The biggest improvement is the automatic blocking of app sideloading during calls with unknown contacts.
This means, if you're on a call with an unknown contact, the feature would prevent you from downloading an app for the first time through a web browser, messaging app, or other services.
Protection measures
Safeguarding against unauthorized app permissions
Google's new features also include blocking users from granting accessibility permissions to an app during phone calls.
This measure is aimed at preventing potentially harmful apps from taking control of devices and stealing personal information.
If users try to change these settings during a call, they will see a message saying: "This setting is blocked to protect your device."
Security assurance
Google Play Protect remains active
Google already blocks users from turning off its app security service, Play Protect, while on a call.
The company promises these protections work "completely on device," and should help prevent scammers from tricking users into downloading malicious apps or turning on sensitive permissions.
These new features are available on devices running Android 16 or newer versions.
Anti-scam initiative
New screen-sharing scam protection feature
Google is also testing a new feature to prevent users from accessing their banking app while sharing their screen on a call.
Currently being tested with UK banking apps, including Monzo, NatWest, and Revolut, the feature aims to combat screen-sharing scams where fraudsters impersonate banks or government agencies.
If you try accessing a banking app during screen sharing with an unknown contact, Google will display a pop-up warning of a "likely scam."
Intelligent protection
Android's AI-driven scam detection tools
These features are part of Android's growing set of scam protection tools.
Last year, Google started leveraging AI to flag potential scammers and prompt users to hang up on these calls.
The company also added AI-powered scam detection in Google Messages, which has now been expanded to cover more types of scams like those trying to collect personal information through fake bills, crypto scams, financial impersonation scams, and more.