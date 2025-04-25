After OpenAI and Perplexity, now Yahoo wants to buy Chrome
What's the story
Yahoo, a veteran name in the search engine industry, has shown interest in acquiring Google's Chrome browser.
The revelation came during the US Department of Justice (DOJ)'s trial aimed at tackling Google's dominance in the search market.
The DOJ suggested Judge Amit Mehta may order Google to sell its Chrome browser as part of efforts to rein in its excessive power and promote competition.
Browser importance
Yahoo acknowledges browser's role in search
Yahoo also understands the importance of a web browser as a key search tool.
Yahoo Search General Manager Brian Provost testified that nearly 60% of searches are done through a web browser. He also noted that many users start searches right from the address bar.
This knowledge has prompted Yahoo to actively work on its own browser prototype and acquisition opportunities since last summer.
Ongoing efforts
Browser development and acquisition discussions
Provost also revealed that Yahoo is in constant talks with other companies for a potential browser acquisition. However, he did not disclose the names of these companies.
He estimated it would take Yahoo six to nine months to prototype its own browser.
An acquisition of Chrome could really speed up the process for the company.
Strategic advantage
Potential impact of acquiring Chrome on Yahoo's market share
Provost described Chrome as "arguably the most important strategic player on the web."
He suggested if Yahoo were to acquire this browser, its search market share could potentially rise from 3% to double digits.
The acquisition cost is estimated to be in the tens of billions. However, Provost emphasized that Yahoo has sufficient backing from its owner Apollo Global Management to secure these funds.
Scenario
Yahoo likely to have competition
Yahoo isn't the only company eyeing a potential Chrome acquisition.
While DuckDuckGo's CEO acknowledged they couldn't afford it, representatives from both OpenAI and Perplexity have voiced interest in the popular browser earlier this week.
OpenAI's ChatGPT head, Nick Turley, confirmed during Tuesday's trial that the company would consider buying Chrome, saying, "Yes, we would, as would many other parties."