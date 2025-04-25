How to set up a VPN
What's the story
Setting up a Virtual Private Network (VPN) may sound complicated for beginners, but it's fairly simple when you have the right guidance.
A VPN protects your online activity by encrypting your internet connection and hiding your IP address.
Here's a handy guide that will take you through the basic steps to set up a VPN and browse the internet securely and privately.
Service selection
Choosing the right VPN service
The first step to set up VPN is choosing the right service provider.
Look for features such as strong encryption, no-log policies, multiple server locations, etc.
Consider user reviews and pricing plans within your budget.
Some providers even offer free trials or money-back guarantees, which can let you try their services before you put any money on the line.
Software installation
Downloading and installing the software
Once you've selected a provider, download their software from their official website or app store.
Make sure it's compatible with your device's OS—Windows, macOS, Android or iOS are generally supported platforms.
Follow the installation prompts carefully; this typically involves agreeing to terms of service and selecting installation preferences.
Configuration setup
Configuring your VPN settings
After installation, open the app and log-in using your account credentials.
Head over to settings where you can customize options like protocol selection (OpenVPN is widely recommended), auto-connect features, or kill switch activation for added security if available.
Customize these settings according to your liking or leave them as default if unsure.
Server connection
Connecting to a server location
To start using your VPN, select a server location through the app's interface.
This can be based on speed, choosing servers near your physical location, or based on the need to access content blocked in certain regions.
Selecting specific regions lets you enjoy streaming services from abroad without being bound by the restrictions of local networks and enjoy a seamless browsing experience.