DGCA warns Air India over pilots working beyond allowed hours

Regulatory action

Air India responds to DGCA communication

The DGCA's show-cause notice highlighted that Air India's accountable manager failed to ensure compliance with these regulations. The regulator has given the airline seven days to explain why action should not be taken against it. In response, an Air India spokesperson confirmed receipt of the DGCA communication regarding rostering issues on two long-haul flights reported in mid-May. The issue "arose due to a different interpretation of a permission that was granted to mitigate the border-related airspace closure," said the spokesperson.