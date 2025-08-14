DGCA warns Air India over pilots working beyond allowed hours
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning to Air India over violations of flight time regulations. The airline allegedly exceeded the 10-hour maximum flight time limit set for pilots under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR). This violation was observed during two Bengaluru-London flights in May, prompting the aviation watchdog to take action against Air India.
Regulatory action
Air India responds to DGCA communication
The DGCA's show-cause notice highlighted that Air India's accountable manager failed to ensure compliance with these regulations. The regulator has given the airline seven days to explain why action should not be taken against it. In response, an Air India spokesperson confirmed receipt of the DGCA communication regarding rostering issues on two long-haul flights reported in mid-May. The issue "arose due to a different interpretation of a permission that was granted to mitigate the border-related airspace closure," said the spokesperson.
Safety concerns
DGCA flagged 93 audit findings with Air India last year
The regulator had earlier flagged 93 audit findings with Air India (and now merged Vistara) and Air India Express in the past year, including 19 level-1 violations requiring immediate corrective action. During 23 audits of eight domestic airlines, the DGCA had found 263 lapses, including those requiring immediate corrective actions. In its order dated August 11, the regulator warned Air India's accountable manager to exercise utmost diligence and responsibility in ensuring strict compliance with applicable Civil Aviation requirements.