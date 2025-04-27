Google's Find My Device network for Android now 4x faster
What's the story
Google has announced a major speed boost for its Find My Device network on Android. The tech giant says that the network is now four times faster than when it first launched.
The improvement was confirmed in an interview with The Verge, where Google said that items are being found and updated within the Find My Device app at a much faster rate than before.
Overcoming challenges
Initial struggles and enhancements
When it was first introduced, Google's Find My Device network failed to match the competition from Apple and Samsung.
However, despite the initial hiccups, the tech giant has come a long way in enhancing the speed of tracking.
A Moto Tag test, for instance, was recognized and updated within its app faster than an AirTag.
Network upgrades
Continuous improvements and user changes
Google credits these improvements to "continuous algorithm and technical under-the-hood improvements."
The company has also modified the frequency and duration of Bluetooth scanning, allowing devices and trackers to communicate with each other more easily.
Additionally, Google says more users are switching from the default privacy settings in Find My Device. This allows the network to function in "all areas," not just "high-traffic" ones.
Update
UWB support update on the horizon
Google has hinted at an upcoming update on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support for its Android Find My Device network.
Currently, the Moto Tag is the only Find My Device tracker with integrated UWB hardware.
However, it is still unclear if this update would be a rollout or an announcement of further developments.
With Google I/O around the corner, it could be an opportune moment for such news to surface.