You could soon react to WhatsApp messages using stickers
What's the story
WhatsApp has pushed a new update for its Android app, version 2.25.13.23, via Google Play Beta Program.
The update is available to select testers, but the specific feature of sticker reactions is under development and not yet accessible to them.
The previous update (version 2.25.13.22) introduced a tool to create and share image layouts for status updates.
Usage
How will the feature work?
The latest update reveals that WhatsApp is working on a facility to react to messages and media using stickers.
Currently, users can only respond with a default set of emojis or recently used ones in the reaction tray.
The upcoming sticker reactions will offer a wider range of options for users to express themselves more creatively.
This includes all stickers from the sticker keyboard, including those downloaded from the official store and third-party apps.
Enhanced experience
Animated stickers will also be supported as reactions
The new feature will also support animated stickers as reactions.
These include stickers designed using the Lottie Framework, which ensures high visual quality and efficient performance across different devices.
The inclusion of animated stickers aims to make the reaction experience more dynamic, as they can convey emotions and reactions in a more expressive way than static emojis.