How to upload high-quality videos on Instagram
What's the story
Uploading high-quality videos to Instagram can enhance your profile and better engage your audience.
With the right techniques, you can ensure your videos maintain their original quality during the upload process.
Here are some easy tips to help you post sharp, professional-looking videos on Instagram without any hassle.
Video format
Choose the right video format
Though Instagram supports a range of video formats, MP4 remains the preferred option for best results. This is because it has a high compatibility rate and maintains video quality during upload.
For your video to perform at its best, you should encode it with H.264 codec and AAC audio. This combination delivers the best performance, making it an important step for creators looking to keep their Instagram uploads high-quality.
Video resolution
Optimize video resolution
To make sure your videos appear their best on Instagram, it's important to set your video's resolution to 1,080 pixels by 1,920 pixels for vertical content or 1,080 pixels by 1,350 pixels for square videos.
These dimensions are perfectly aligned with Instagram's quality requirements, ensuring every video you upload stays crisp and detailed.
Within Instagram app setting, enable the option to upload media at the highest quality.
Bitrate settings
Adjust bitrate settings appropriately
Bitrate is one of the most important factors determining video quality.
For Instagram, a bitrate of about 3,500 kbps works best to ensure that your videos look good without blowing up file size issues.
Tinkering with this setting allows you to strike a good balance between quality and upload speed.
Internet connection
Use reliable internet connection
A stable and reliable internet connection is key when uploading videos to Instagram, as it prevents interruptions which could compromise the quality of your content.
If possible, prefer a Wi-Fi connection over mobile data to ensure the upload process is smooth and doesn't compromise the integrity of your video.
This way, you can maintain the high quality of your uploads, making them appealing to viewers.