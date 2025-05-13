Gemini AI is coming to everything—including your TV and car
What's the story
Google is also expanding the reach of its Gemini AI assistant across platforms.
The tech giant has announced plans for the assistant's integration into Google TV devices, cars with Android Auto and Google built-in features, Wear OS smartwatches, as well as Android XR.
While Google has provided general timelines for these rollouts, specific dates have not been disclosed yet.
Home integration
Gemini AI assistant's role in enhancing home entertainment
The Gemini AI assistant will improve the experience on Google TV devices.
As per a blog post by Guemmy Kim, Google's Senior Director of Product and User Experience on Android, users will be able to request age-appropriate action movie recommendations for their kids.
For example, if you ask "Can you explain the solar system to my first grader," Google TV will give a brief explanation and recommend kid-friendly YouTube videos about the solar system.
Automotive integration
Gemini AI assistant's role in enhancing driving experience
In the automotive sector, Gemini will improve hands-free communication with Google Assistant.
Kim explains the AI assistant will understand user needs while driving through natural conversations.
For example, it can find a charging station on the way to a post office which is also close to a park, so you can take a walk while your car charges.
Gemini can also connect with messaging apps to summarize messages.
Wearable integration
Gemini AI assistant's role in wearable technology
Gemini is also going to enhance how you interact with Wear OS smartwatches.
Kim stresses that the AI assistant will enable natural conversation, meaning you won't have to articulate words perfectly or type on a small screen.
This could be handy when you have quick questions while rushing out for work.
Gemini on Wear OS is expected to roll out in the coming months with the latest version 6 announced today.
XR integration
Gemini AI assistant's role in augmented reality
Lastly, Google's Gemini AI assistant will debut on the first Android XR headset built by Samsung.
Kim has confirmed that users will get a chance to experience this feature later this year.
This development marks another major step in Google's ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into various aspects of daily life.