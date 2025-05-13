What's the story

Google has unveiled its latest smartwatch operating system, Wear OS 6.

The new platform brings a major change—it introduces Gemini, Google's generative AI chatbot, as a replacement for Google Assistant on the wrist.

Jaime Williams, Product Manager for Wear OS, said the addition of Gemini goes beyond just replacing Assistant.

It is aimed at making natural language interactions better and improving app integration on smartwatches.