How to manage multiple addresses on Flipkart
What's the story
Managing multiple addresses on the Flipkart Android app can simplify your shopping experience, particularly if you often send gifts or have separate delivery locations.
The app comes with features that let users add, edit, and manage addresses with ease.
Knowing how to navigate these options can save time and prevent mistakes during checkout.
Here's a look at efficiently handling multiple addresses within Flipkart app.
Add address
Adding a new address made simple
To add a new address on the Flipkart app, head over to the "My Account" section and tap on "Manage Addresses".
Here, you can enter the name, phone number, and full address. Make sure that postal codes and contact information are correct to prevent delivery problems.
Once added, the address would be available for selection at checkout.
Edit address
Editing existing addresses easily
Editing an existing address is pretty simple. Just head over to "Manage Addresses" under "My Account," select the address you want to edit, and make the necessary changes.
This feature comes handy when you want to update contact numbers or correct minor errors in the street name or postal code without having to enter all the details again.
Delete address
Deleting unused addresses quickly
If you no longer need an address, you can remove it from your saved addresses.
Simply go into "Manage Addresses," select the unwanted entry and tap on delete.
This way, you can keep your list organized by removing outdated or incorrect entries that could create confusion while making future purchases.
Default address
Setting a default address for convenience
To ensure your preferred address shows up automatically while checking out, make it your default.
Go to "Manage Addresses" in the "My Account" section, click the address you use the most, and choose to mark it as your default.
The option is easily accessible from the app's interface, simplifying your checkout process by having your main address pre-selected unless you change it.
Switch address
Switching between multiple addresses effortlessly
Switching between saved addresses during checkout on Flipkart's Android app is pretty easy.
Once you add items into your cart, just click 'Change' at the delivery details prompt.
After this, select the address you want to use from those saved earlier.
This handy feature makes the transition from one shipping destination to another seamless, adding to user satisfaction by supporting personal preferences and needs for every order.