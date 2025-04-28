What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is putting the final touches on the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission.

Although it was originally slated for a 2024 launch, technical difficulties have pushed the project back.

These issues included overheating problems with the satellite's 12m radar antenna reflector, which was sent back to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for a reflective coating upgrade to mitigate temperature concerns during deployment.