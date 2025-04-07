This newly discovered comet can be seen with backyard telescopes
What's the story
The newly discovered SWAN25F comet, which was first spotted by the SWAN instrument on the Sun-watching SOHO spacecraft, is now mesmerizing amateur astronomers.
The comet has become so bright that enthusiasts can spot and photograph it with regular backyard telescopes.
Initial studies suggest that the comet is rich in hydrogen, which gives it a stunning green hue.
Discovery
Australian amateur astronomer 1st spotted the comet
Australian amateur astronomer Michael Mattiazzo discovered SWAN25F in late March, using SWAN imagery that maps hydrogen in the solar wind.
The comet was initially detected in the data from the SWAN instrument on SOHO spacecraft.
It is currently best seen low in the morning sky, with visibility improving over the coming weeks.
Observation
SWAN25F's brightness and visibility
On April 3, Mike Olason captured stunning images of the comet from Tucson, Arizona when it had a magnitude of 10.6.
He was able to photograph the comet again on April 6 as its brightness increased to magnitude 8.4, revealing a thin extended tail.
In Austria, skywatchers Michael Jaeger and Gerald Rhemann also photographed SWAN25F's tail stretching more than two degrees across the sky.
Expert opinions
Experts weigh in on SWAN25F's brightness
Nick James from the British Astronomical Association, commented on the comet's brightness to Spaceweather.com.
He said that while it is too early to predict the comet's peak brightness, it is clearly brightening fast.
"We need a few more days of observations," he said, "but it should at least become a binocular object."
Tail observations
SWAN25F's tail shows several jets and breaks
Amateur astronomer Pepe Chambo noted the comet's tail shows several jets and breaks. He reported it has brightened to magnitude 8.3, making it visible with binoculars. However, as of now, it is not possible to see the comet with the naked eye.