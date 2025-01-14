V Narayanan takes charge as ISRO chairman from S Somanath
What's the story
Renowned scientist and propulsion expert Dr. V Narayanan has officially assumed office as the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
He will also be the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Space Commission.
Dr. Narayanan succeeds Dr. S Somanath, bringing with him over 40 years of dedicated service in India's space program, especially in developing rocket propulsion systems.
Past contributions
Narayanan's previous role and achievements at ISRO
Prior to his new appointment, Narayanan served as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a key ISRO establishment located in Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram.
Under his leadership, LPSC spearheaded the development of cutting-edge propulsion systems for launch vehicles and satellites.
His team played a key role in developing and quickly integrating the cryogenic engine into operational use with LVM-3.
Space leadership
Narayanan's role in India's space power ascent
Narayanan was instrumental in making India a space power, especially with his work on cryogenic propulsion technology.
He headed the team that designed the Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) for the GSLV Mk-II after international technology denials.
His contributions were instrumental in the operational success of India's heaviest launch vehicle, LVM3, and missions like Chandrayaan-3 that made India the first country to land near lunar South Pole.
Education and awards
His academic background and accolades
Narayanan is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus with an M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering.
His vast research and leadership have won him several national and international awards, including the APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2023, and the 2024 Laurels for Team Achievement from the International Academy of Astronautics for Chandrayaan-3 mission success.
Upcoming projects
Future responsibilities as ISRO Chief
As ISRO chief, Narayanan will oversee key projects such as the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, Venus Orbiter, and India's next-generation launch vehicles.
His experience will also be crucial for future missions such as the Chandrayaan-4 and the recently greenlit Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS).
His appointment comes at a crucial juncture as ISRO takes on more ambitious projects in the global space race.