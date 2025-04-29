How to set up Truecaller's Priority Alerts on Android
What's the story
Truecaller is one of the most popular apps out there. It has been serving as a tool to identify unknown callers and block spam.
Its Priority Alerts feature comes in handy, notifying users about important calls so that they don't miss crucial communications.
Here's how you can master it on your Android and never miss an important call.
Setup
Setting up Priority Alerts
To start using Priority Alerts, first make sure you have the latest version of Truecaller installed on your Android device.
Open the app and head over to the settings menu.
From there, tap on "Caller ID" and enable "Priority Alerts."
Doing so would let Truecaller notify you of important calls according to your preferences.
Preferences
Customizing alert preferences
Once you've turned on priority alerts, it's important to customize them as per your requirements.
From the settings menu under "Priority Alerts," opt for which kind of calls should be alerted.
You can prioritize contacts from your phonebook or particular numbers that are important for work or personal reasons.
Notifications
Managing notifications effectively
To handle notifications without being bombarded with alerts all the time, dig into your Android device's notification settings.
Here, you can customize how Truecaller's Priority Alerts appear - whether you want banners, sounds, or vibrations.
This way, you can ensure that important calls grab your attention without disturbing your day according to your daily schedule and the places you are at.
Do not disturb
Utilizing Do Not Disturb mode with alerts
For those times when you'd want fewer interruptions but still want to take important calls, Android's Do Not Disturb mode can be conveniently combined with Truecaller's Priority Alerts.
With this, you can set your phone to let only high-priority notifications come through the silence. It keeps low-priority alerts muted.
The feature particularly comes handy during meetings, dedicated work hours, or even sleep.