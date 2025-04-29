Employees are using AI to avoid human interaction, says Microsoft
What's the story
Microsoft's latest Work Trend report highlights an emerging trend among office employees - using artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid their colleagues.
The tech giant surveyed 31,000 employees in 31 countries to learn how they are adapting to AI in the workplace.
The results indicate that while many are using AI for its unique capabilities, a lot are also turning to it to dodge social interactions at work.
Reason
Fear of judgment driving AI usage
The report also found that 17% of respondents use AI out of fear of judgment from their peers.
These people value the privacy AI provides, making it an appealing alternative for those who would be embarrassed to ask questions directly.
Another 16% even admitted to using AI to avoid potential conflicts or disagreements with colleagues, further emphasizing technology's role in modern workplace dynamics.
Reduced reliance
A solution to workplace demands
The report observed that 15% of workers resort to AI because of their colleagues' demands.
They discover that using AI requires less "handholding," enabling them to work more independently.
Further, 8% of respondents said they used AI tools so they could take full credit for their work without having to acknowledge a coworker.
Benefits
AI's convenience and efficiency appreciated
The report noted that a lot of workers love the convenience of having AI available 24/7, with 42% of respondents admitting to this benefit.
Also, 30% found that AI can do the work faster than them.
Meanwhile, 28% liked having an "endless stream of ideas on demand," highlighting the varied benefits that AI tools provide to today's office workers.