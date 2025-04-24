Google's remote workers face ultimatum—Return to office or quit work
What's the story
Google is getting strict on remote work, warning some staffers that their jobs could be at risk if they don't return to the office.
The move comes as part of a wider trend among tech companies to move back toward in-person work as pandemic-era flexibility fades.
The change is part of Google's broader efforts to manage costs and focus more aggressively on AI—a field currently dominated by rival OpenAI.
Policy change
Hybrid model or voluntary exit
Several Google divisions have told remote employees, some of whom were previously approved to work from home, that they need to adopt a hybrid schedule or take a voluntary exit.
In some cases, relocation support is being offered to those willing to move within 80km of an office.
This policy change underscores Google's commitment to in-person collaboration as a key part of its innovation and problem-solving process.
Affected divisions
Impact on Google HR unit and technical services
One of the worst-hit groups by this policy change is People Operations, Google's HR unit.
Employees within 80km of an office must transition to hybrid work by June or risk losing their jobs.
In Google Technical Services, employees are being asked to relocate or leave.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has made his stance clear on the company's return-to-office policy.
In a February memo to AI teams, he urged employees to return full-time, calling 60-hour weeks the "sweet spot of productivity."