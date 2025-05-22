What's the story

The upcoming dark comedy film, Sister Midnight, starring Radhika Apte in the lead role, will be released in Indian theaters on May 30.

This comes after it had its global premiere at the Cannes Film Festival a year ago and was screened at various international film festivals.

Directed by Karan Kandhari, the film revolves around Uma, a newly married woman living life in a small Mumbai apartment. She undergoes a strange transformation after a mosquito bites her.