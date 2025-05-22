Radhika Apte's 'Sister Midnight' impresses critics globally
What's the story
The upcoming dark comedy film, Sister Midnight, starring Radhika Apte in the lead role, will be released in Indian theaters on May 30.
This comes after it had its global premiere at the Cannes Film Festival a year ago and was screened at various international film festivals.
Directed by Karan Kandhari, the film revolves around Uma, a newly married woman living life in a small Mumbai apartment. She undergoes a strange transformation after a mosquito bites her.
Critical acclaim
'Sister Midnight' has received rave reviews from critics
Sister Midnight has been receiving rave reviews from critics and currently has an incredible score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The RT critics' consensus reads: "Mocking the pressures of matrimony with a sly wink, Sister Midnight is a thrilling genre-bender that's impossible to predict."
Notably, director Kandhari bagged a nomination for the Camera d'Or category at Cannes and Outstanding Debut at BAFTA 2025.
Plotline
A mosquito bite changes everything in Uma's unsettling new life
The official synopsis says that newlywed Uma moves in with her husband, Gopal, in a tiny room in Mumbai, where life is difficult.
Gopal often disappears for long hours, leaving her alone and without money. Things take a strange turn after they attend his cousin's wedding. Uma is bitten by a mosquito and soon falls sick.
As she grows weaker and more unwell, an eerie transformation begins, hinting at something dark and mysterious taking over her life.
Trailer release
'Sister Midnight' trailer offers glimpse into film's narrative
With the official trailer of Sister Midnight out, audiences finally get a sneak peek into the film's narrative, characters, and atmosphere.
The film also stars Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, and Smita Tambe in supporting roles.
Apte, who has delivered stellar performances in Andhadhun and Raat Akeli Hai, is bound to serve yet another powerful performance in this highly anticipated film.