What's the story

Acclaimed actor Vidya Balan, known for her impactful performances in women-centric films, recently spoke about the changing landscape of the industry.

Speaking to Deadline, she observed that studios are now gravitating toward male-led projects owing to financial pressure.

"Post-pandemic, people in India have lost the habit of going to the theaters to watch films. The studios feel it would be safer to bet on the historically male-led films."