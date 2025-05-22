Vidya Balan says studios prefer male-led films post-pandemic
Acclaimed actor Vidya Balan, known for her impactful performances in women-centric films, recently spoke about the changing landscape of the industry.
Speaking to Deadline, she observed that studios are now gravitating toward male-led projects owing to financial pressure.
"Post-pandemic, people in India have lost the habit of going to the theaters to watch films. The studios feel it would be safer to bet on the historically male-led films."
Balan's journey in the film industry
Having carved a niche for herself with strong and layered female characters, Balan reflected on her journey in the industry.
She confessed that when she started her acting career, such characters weren't being written.
"There was no question of strategizing (to play strong characters) because one had never really seen women take center stage in mainstream films," she said.
Balan's notable roles and the impact of COVID-19
Balan's career took off with her 2005 debut film Parineeta, followed by notable roles in films like Paa, Shakuntala Devi, and Tumhari Sulu.
However, she believes the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected the film industry.
"In my opinion, this calls for a reinvention in the female-led film space," she asserted, emphasizing the need for change in the wake of these challenges.
Balan's views on the future of female-led films
Though studios are currently more inclined toward male-led films, Balan is hopeful for the future of female-led films.
She said this transition in focus gives a chance to reinvent oneself in the industry.
Balan's remarks emphasize the necessity for a new take on female-led films that can evolve with the new dynamics of the post-pandemic film industry.
Keeping aside strictly women-led films, post-pandemic, even male-led films that do not cater to the masses are suffering at the box office.