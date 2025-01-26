What's the story

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has changed its position on the origins of COVID-19, saying it is "more likely" the virus leaked from a Chinese lab than was transmitted by animals.

The change in position comes after John Ratcliffe's confirmation as CIA director under President Donald Trump's second administration.

Speaking to Breitbart, Ratcliffe said he believes the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and stressed that finding COVID-19's origins is a priority for him.