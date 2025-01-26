What's the story

President Donald Trump has overturned a decision by his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, to stop the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

The White House confirmed the policy change, first reported by Reuters.

The hold was initially imposed over concerns of civilian casualties in Gaza's city of Rafah.

Trump announced the resumption of supplies on Truth Social, saying items "ordered and paid for by Israel" but withheld under Biden are now en route.