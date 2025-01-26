Trump resumes bomb supply to Israel, overturns Biden's hold
What's the story
President Donald Trump has overturned a decision by his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, to stop the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.
The White House confirmed the policy change, first reported by Reuters.
The hold was initially imposed over concerns of civilian casualties in Gaza's city of Rafah.
Trump announced the resumption of supplies on Truth Social, saying items "ordered and paid for by Israel" but withheld under Biden are now en route.
Timely move
Trump's decision coincides with Israel-Hamas ceasefire
The decision to resume bomb supplies comes five days into Trump's presidency and coincides with a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.
The ceasefire has temporarily halted the fighting, paving the way for an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
Despite the temporary halt in hostilities, talks for a more permanent peace solution have not yet begun.
Humanitarian concerns
Biden's previous hold aimed to limit civilian casualties
Former President Joe Biden had earlier postponed the delivery of these bombs in May to avoid a full-scale assault on Rafah.
Speaking to CNN, he had expressed concerns about possible civilian casualties in Gaza.
Despite the hold, 1,700 500-pound bombs from the same shipment were delivered weeks later.
The initial pause reflected frustration over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the conflict.
Diplomatic efforts
Trump administration actively involved in ceasefire negotiations
The Trump administration has been heavily involved in negotiations for the ceasefire and hostage exchanges.
Trump has kept in touch with Netanyahu for the past year, even during the presidential transition from Biden's administration.
While a ceasefire deal was announced before Trump's inauguration, he has taken credit for recent developments, including a prisoner swap of four Israeli soldiers and some 200 Palestinians.
Ongoing tensions
Netanyahu warns of resuming military operations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has warned that military operations against Hamas will resume if the remaining hostages are not released.
Washington continues to back Israel in its stand against Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.
The support remains unchanged even as the administration changed from Biden to Trump.