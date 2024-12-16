Summarize Simplifying... In short Amidst rising diplomatic tensions, Israel has closed its embassy in Ireland, a move criticized by Israel's opposition leader as a "victory for anti-Semitism."

This follows Ireland's recognition of Palestine and support for a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Israel's FM accused Ireland of crossing every red line

'Crossed every red line': Israel closes embassy in Ireland

What's the story Israel has announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin, Ireland, citing "extreme anti-Israel policies" behind the decision. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar made the announcement on Sunday, accusing Ireland of engaging in actions and rhetoric that delegitimize and demonize Israel. "Ireland has crossed every red line," Sa'ar said. "Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel," he added.

Diplomatic tensions

Ireland's recognition of Palestine, support for ICJ action

The embassy closure comes amid recent diplomatic tensions between the two countries, including Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state and its support for South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The Palestinian cause is widely supported in Ireland, with many seeing parallels to the Irish struggle against Britain's centuries-long control of the country. In May, Ireland was one of three European countries to recognize Palestine and support an ICJ case alleging Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Political reactions

Opposition leader criticizes embassy closure, PM expresses regret

The decision to close the embassy has drawn criticism from Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid, who called the move a "victory for anti-Semitism and anti-Israel organizations." Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called Israel's decision "deeply regrettable." He dismissed claims that Ireland is anti-Israel, saying his country is "pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law."

Legal proceedings

Israel reveals plans to open new embassy in Moldova

In addition to announcing the suspension of its embassy in Ireland, Israel announced plans to establish a new embassy in Moldova at the earliest opportunity. "There are countries that are interested in strengthening their ties with Israel and do not yet have an Israeli embassy," Sa'ar said. Israel has yet to apply similar measures to other countries, including Egypt, Spain, and Mexico, that also joined the petition against the country.