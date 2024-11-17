Summarize Simplifying... In short Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's home was targeted with flares, marking a dangerous escalation in attacks against democratic institutions in Israel.

Netanyahu and his family were not home

By Chanshimla Varah 09:41 am Nov 17, 202409:41 am

What's the story Flares were fired at the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday evening. The flares fell in the yard of the house but no damage was reported. Netanyahu and his family were not home at the time of the incident. The Shin Bet and police have launched an investigation into what they called a "dangerous escalation."

Political leaders condemn attack on Netanyahu's residence

The incident has been widely condemned by political leaders across Israel. Opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity chairman Benny Gantz have called for law enforcement to "bring the guilty to justice." Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman stated that it "signifies an escalation in the attempt to harm the democratic institutions of the State of Israel."

President Herzog calls for urgent investigation

President Isaac Herzog also stressed "the urgent need to investigate and deal with those responsible for the incident as soon as possible." He said he spoke with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar about the issue. Herzog said Bar told him the incident was viewed as a "dangerous escalation" and was being treated with utmost seriousness.

Netanyahus' home attacked last month

A Hezbollah drone attack last month lightly damaged the Netanyahus' private home in Caesarea. Mohammad Afif, the head of Hezbollah's media office, stated that if Netanyahu was not harmed in the previous attack, "the coming days and nights and the [battle]fields are between us." Afif appears to be implying that Hezbollah would make similar attempts in the future.