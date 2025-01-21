Donald Trump vows to send astronauts to Mars
What's the story
Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, has made a daring promise.
He pledged to take the country beyond Earth by saying, "We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars."
Trump made the statement during his inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington DC.
Support
Elon Musk applauds Mars mission pledge
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and a staunch supporter of Mars colonization, attended the inauguration ceremony.
He showed his support for Trump's ambitious Mars mission by smiling and applauding when the pledge was made.
Musk has been leading the charge for space exploration through his company SpaceX, always stressing on the importance of humans becoming a multiplanetary species.
Reforms
Trump outlines policy changes and executive orders
Leading a unified Republican control of Washington, Trump has detailed immediate policy changes.
He promised a "revolution of common sense" and plans to reverse key actions of his predecessor, Joe Biden.
The new President has readied executive orders for immediate implementation that include measures to tighten border crossings, boost fossil fuel production, and end diversity and inclusion programs across federal agencies.
Comeback
Trump's journey back to the White House
Trump's return to the White House comes after overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments, and two assassination attempts.
He is only the second President in US history after Grover Cleveland to return to office after being voted out.
In his address, he declared his mission to restore faith, wealth, democracy and freedom for Americans saying, "From this moment on, America's decline is over," signaling a new beginning for the nation.