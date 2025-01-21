Samsung Galaxy S25 series launches tomorrow: How to watch event
What's the story
Samsung is all set to unveil its flagship Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22.
The highly-anticipated lineup is expected to feature the regular Galaxy S25, a more premium S25+, and the top-of-the-line S25 Ultra.
Additionally, rumors also hint at the introduction of a new model, possibly dubbed Galaxy S25 Slim, at the event.
Viewing details
How to watch the Galaxy Unpacked event
The Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed live globally, beginning 11:30pm IST.
You can watch it on Samsung's official website, YouTube channel, and social media handles.
To keep up with real-time announcements, you can register for event notifications on Samsung's website.
The event will also be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom.
Expected features
Galaxy S25 series: A look at the rumored specifications
The Galaxy S25 series is said to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor, ensuring faster performance and improved power efficiency.
The base model is likely to be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The Ultra variant may offer storage configurations up to 1TB.
New color options for the lineup are also expected, with the standard and Plus models possibly in icy blue, mint, navy, and silver shades.
Camera upgrades
Galaxy S25 series to feature advanced camera systems
The Galaxy S25 series is likely to feature One UI 7 based on Android 15, 12GB RAM, and dynamic AMOLED displays with higher refresh rates.
The camera systems are tipped to offer advanced sensors and AI-driven enhancements for sharper, more detailed images.
We also expect improvements in battery performance.
Samsung has teased "Hey Gemini" as a new wake word for its AI assistant, ditching "Hey Google."
Price speculation
Leaked pricing details hint at potential increase
Leaked reports indicate that the Galaxy S25 series could be considerably more expensive than its predecessors.
The base model of the Galaxy S25 could be priced at €964 (roughly ₹86,000) for the 128GB variant, according to a European retailer.
Higher storage variants and other models in the series are also expected to be pricier.
However, Indian prices may differ slightly from these estimates.
Pre-order benefits
Samsung opens pre-reservations for Galaxy S25 series in India
Samsung has already begun pre-reservations in India for ₹1,999, providing early buyers with ₹5,000 worth benefits.
Customers pre-ordering via Samsung's official website can get exclusive color options and customize their storage and RAM preferences. They can also get trade-in discounts for their old devices.
Pre-reservation also gives automatic entry into a giveaway offering prizes worth ₹50,000.