What's the story

Lost in a sea of endless chats on Facebook Messenger?

We've all been there—sifting through pages of conversations like it's a digital scavenger hunt.

But fear not, Android users! There's a trick up your sleeve that turns this daunting task into a breeze: the Search in Conversation feature.

It's the ultimate tool to help you zero in on those specific messages, without scrolling through endless threads.

Let's dive into how this nifty feature works, saving you time and frustration!