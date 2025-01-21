Instagram's new 'guides' feature: A game changer you need
What's the story
Instagram's Guides feature provides a streamlined platform for users to share and discover curated content.
Whether you're recommending your favorite spots, showcasing products, or sharing a collection of posts, Guides offer a new way to tell your story on Instagram.
This article offers a comprehensive guide on how to use the Guides feature on Instagram for Android devices, empowering users to create and share their unique guides with their followers.
Getting started
Creating your first guide
To create Guides, navigate to your Instagram profile and click on the plus sign at the top right corner.
Select Guide from the menu.
You will be prompted to choose a format: Places, Products, or Posts. Each format is tailored for curating specific content according to your interests or business requirements.
Selection process
Crafting your guide content
Once you've chosen the Guide type, it's time to select content.
For Posts Guides, pick from "Your Posts" or "All Saved."
For Products Guides, choose items from your Instagram shop or other brands' products.
Making a Places Guide? Choose posts linked to specific locations.
You can add up to 30 items to each Guide, ensuring a rich collection of curated content.
Editing and customization
Personalizing your guide
After choosing content, tap "Add Title" to name your Guide and write an introduction in the text box. This should briefly describe what the Guide is about.
For each item, add titles and descriptions to provide context.
Select a cover photo that represents the theme.
This lets users to utilize Instagram's Guides feature for personal or brand storytelling on Android devices.