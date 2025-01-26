US military aid to Ukraine continues, confirms Zelenskyy
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clarified that the United States's military aid to his country is still ongoing.
This comes despite a recent announcement by newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about a 90-day pause on foreign aid grants.
"I am focused on military aid; it has not been stopped, thank God," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv.
Presidential stance
Zelenskyy optimistic about Trump's intentions
The fate of US aid to Ukraine also hangs in the balance as President Donald Trump starts his second term.
Trump has claimed he would have prevented Russia's invasion of Ukraine had he been in office.
He recently hinted Zelenskyy should have negotiated with Putin to avoid the conflict and threatened tariffs and sanctions on Russia if peace is not achieved.
Energy talks
Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss energy needs
Zelenskyy and Sandu met in Kyiv to discuss the energy needs of Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region.
The region saw its natural gas supplies halted on January 1 after Ukraine decided to stop Russian gas transit.
Ukraine has said it can offer coal to the Transnistrian authorities to make up for the shortfall.
Rising tensions
Escalating conflict and attacks in Ukraine
Meanwhile, both Moscow and Kyiv are ramping up efforts on the battlefield to bolster their positions for negotiations.
Russian forces continue their offensive in the Donetsk region, claiming progress in Velyka Novosilka, though this remains unverified.
In southern Ukraine's Kherson region, three civilians were killed in shelling.
Russia launched missile and drone attacks across Ukraine overnight Saturday with Ukrainian defenses intercepting two missiles and 46 drones out of 61 Shahed drones launched by Russia.