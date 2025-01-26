What's the story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clarified that the United States's military aid to his country is still ongoing.

This comes despite a recent announcement by newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about a 90-day pause on foreign aid grants.

"I am focused on military aid; it has not been stopped, thank God," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv.