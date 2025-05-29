Why Pankaj Tripathi initially turned down 'Criminal Justice'
What's the story
Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of lawyer Madhav Mishra in JioHotstar's Criminal Justice has received critical acclaim. However, the actor recently revealed that he initially turned down the role.
In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, "Sridhar Raghavan, who wrote Season 1, had come and narrated me the first few episodes. I said, 'Ye toh kamaal hai! (This is amazing).'"
But there was a problem.
Role acceptance
What were Tripathi's initial concerns?
Even though the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was impressed with the script, he soon became wary when he found out that it was an Indian adaptation.
"Then he revealed it's an official adaptation of a British show. Then I said, 'Phir rehne do (Let it be then).' So he reasoned that it's not a copy, but an adaptation within the Indian judicial system."
This eventually convinced the actor to sign on for the series.
Show adaptation
Why did Tripathi not watch the original British version?
Tripathi revealed that even after he found out about the British version, he decided not to watch the original.
He said, "So then I didn't watch the original show because once I do, I feel that experience is already complete."
The actor also revealed that the original UK version only had two seasons to its name, while the Indian adaptation is already on its fourth season, showing the success and love the series has received.
Upcoming release
'Criminal Justice: A Family Matter' to premiere soon
The fourth season of the series, titled Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, will air on Jio Hotstar on Thursday.
Directed by Rohan Sippy, the upcoming season will feature Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, Suvinder Vicky, and Asha Negi in pivotal roles.