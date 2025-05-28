Who's behind the global release of Dhanush-Nagarjuna's 'Kubera'?
What's the story
Mugafi, a rapidly growing entertainment company, has been announced as the global presenting partner for the upcoming film Kubera, reported Variety.
This marks a strategic move into international markets for the company, which is known for its focus on story development.
The high-concept drama is directed by Sekhar Kammula and features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.
Film details
'Kubera' plot and Mugafi's role in international release
Kubera tells the story of an unsuspecting man who unwittingly becomes a crucial player in a high-stakes conspiracy. This sets off a tense game of pursuit where survival means confronting forces far greater than himself.
As part of its global expansion strategy, Mugafi will lead the film's international rollout, showcasing its commitment to championing emerging content.
The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
Statements
Mugafi's founder and producer shared their thoughts on collaboration
Vipul Agrawal, the founder of Mugafi, said, "This is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission to champion compelling narratives and strengthen the creative foundation of film projects."
Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao are producing under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.
Rao added: "Partnering with Mugafi and Vipul brings a fresh energy and creative synergy to Kubera."