What's the story

Mugafi, a rapidly growing entertainment company, has been announced as the global presenting partner for the upcoming film Kubera, reported Variety.

This marks a strategic move into international markets for the company, which is known for its focus on story development.

The high-concept drama is directed by Sekhar Kammula and features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.