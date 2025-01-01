Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhanush's upcoming film 'Idli Kadai' teases a rural family drama, with the actor seen in traditional attire in the first-look posters.

This marks his fourth directorial venture, set to release on April 10, following his romantic drama and action thriller.

Besides directing, Dhanush is juggling acting roles in multiple languages, including a biopic and a Hindi film.

'Idly Kadai' will hit theaters on April 10

'Idli Kadai': Dhanush's first-look teases family drama in rural setting

By Tanvi Gupta 06:03 pm Jan 01, 202506:03 pm

What's the story The first look of the much-anticipated film Idli Kadai, directed by actor Dhanush, was unveiled on Wednesday. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Nithya Menen and Samuthirakani, with veteran actor Raj Kiran playing a key role. The posters revealed Dhanush alongside Kiran, hinting at shared screen time between the two actors—a departure from their previous collaboration in Pa Paandi where they didn't share any scenes.

Poster insights

'Idli Kadai' posters hint at rural setting, family drama

The first-look posters of the highly-awaited upcoming film show Dhanush in traditional wear, holding groceries and a tiffin carrier. In another poster, he is seen standing beside Kiran. These visuals indicate that the movie is set against a rural backdrop. The movie is scheduled to release on April 10 and is expected to be a family drama with music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Twitter Post

Check out the first look posters here

Directorial journey

'Idli Kadai' marks Dhanush's 4th directorial venture

Idli Kadai marks Dhanush's fourth directorial venture after his romantic drama Pa Pandi and gangster action thriller Raayan. His third directorial, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, will be released on February 7. Meanwhile, Idli Kadai is slated to hit theaters on April 10. The film is produced by Dawn Pictures in association with Wunderbar Pictures and has technical contributions from Kiran Koushik (cinematography) and Prasanna GK (editing).

Future endeavors

Dhanush's upcoming projects span multiple languages

Apart from his directorial ventures, Dhanush is also busy with a slew of acting projects across languages. He is currently working on Kubera with director Sekhar Kammula. The film also features Akkineni Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Dalip Tahil. In addition, Dhanush is working on an Ilaiyaraaja biopic with Arun Matheswaran, and a Hindi film titled Tere Ishq Mein with Aanand L. Rai.