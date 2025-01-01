Summarize Simplifying... In short Boney Kapoor faced backlash online for referring to Telugu superstar Jr NTR as a "new face" in the film industry.

This comment came amidst discussions about the potential of regional and Hindi cinema collaborations.

Netizens roast Boney Kapoor for calling Jr NTR 'new face'

What's the story Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has stirred a storm with his recent comments on Telugu cinema superstar, NT Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as Jr NTR or Tarak. While speaking at a roundtable discussion hosted by Galatta Plus, Kapoor called Jr NTR a "new face," inviting ire from both industry people and fans. Actor-filmmaker Siddharth and producer Naga Vamsi were quick to correct him during the chat.

'You are talking about one of the biggest superstars...'

Kapoor's comment came while discussing the potential success of collaborations between regional and Hindi cinema, citing Kamal Haasan's acceptance post-Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981) as an example. When asked if such collaborations would work today, Kapoor responded, "It can. Why has Aditya Chopra taken Tarak for his film?" This prompted Siddharth to state, "You are talking about one of the biggest superstars in the industry working with one of the biggest film producers in India."

Social media backlash over Kapoor's remarks

Kapoor's comments on Jr NTR being a "new face" haven't gone down well with netizens. One user wrote, "Boney thatha calling taarakanna as a new face and sid anand gave him chance to act in Bollywood is so hilarious, dude Taarak is a biggest superstar in Telugu." Another added, "Boney is in his own delulu, living 20th century glory of Bollywood and ignoring innocently about present 21st century Bollywood."

Jr NTR's upcoming Bollywood debut in 'War 2'

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the much-anticipated sequel to Aditya Chopra's 2019 blockbuster hit film War, War 2. In this Ayan Mukerji directorial, he will be seen playing the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan. He was last seen in Devara: Part 1, which also featured Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.