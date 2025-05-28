Charli XCX wants a 'Final Destination' with 'it girls'
What's the story
British singer-songwriter Charli XCX has expressed her desire to star in the next installment of the Final Destination franchise.
The 32-year-old artist shared her thoughts on a potential Final Destination 7 during a recent TikTok video, where she also revealed that she had been rewatching all the previous films in preparation for Bloodlines.
Casting ideas
XCX suggested 'It girl' cast for 'Final Destination 7'
In the video, XCX proposed, "I was thinking, shouldn't there be a sort of, 'It Girl' version to this franchise? You know? Like a Final Destination with 'It Girls.'"
She named Rachel Sennott, Gabbriette, Alex Consani, Romy Mars, Quenlin Blackwell, and Devon Lee Carlson as potential cast members.
She also suggested a "Scream Queen like Jenna," possibly referring to Jenna Ortega, as well as a "OG" Scream Queen Sissy Spacek would also be a great addition to the cast.
Franchise love
'Final Destination' films are about 'hot people getting killed'
In the TikTok video, XCX explained her love for the Final Destination franchise.
She said, "The reason I love these movies is that they really are just about hot people getting killed."
"It really is like, they're hot, they're cursed and they deserve to die."
Despite her casting suggestions for a potential seventh film, she acknowledged that the films do well regardless of who stars in them.
Film release
'Final Destination Bloodlines' currently in theaters
The latest installment of the franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines, is currently playing in theaters.
Released in the 2000s, the original film follows Devon Sawa aka Alex, who has a premonition about his plane exploding.
After he and several other passengers are removed from the flight for unruly behavior, the plane explodes midair as Alex predicted.
The survivors are then hunted by death in increasingly gruesome ways.