Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is on its way to breaking the box office records of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

The comedy film has earned ₹165.25cr in India in just 13 days, per Sacnilk. The lifetime collection of Raid 2 stands at ₹172.87cr, which Housefull 5 is likely to surpass soon.

Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the comedy film has been a commercial success since its release on June 6.