Akshay's 'Housefull 5' already set to surpass Ajay's 'Raid 2'
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is on its way to breaking the box office records of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.
The comedy film has earned ₹165.25cr in India in just 13 days, per Sacnilk. The lifetime collection of Raid 2 stands at ₹172.87cr, which Housefull 5 is likely to surpass soon.
Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the comedy film has been a commercial success since its release on June 6.
Box office breakdown
'Housefull 5' had a strong opening at the box office
The film had a strong opening, earning ₹24cr on Day 1. It continued to perform well in the following days, with collections of ₹31cr and ₹32.5cr on Days 2 and 3, respectively.
The film's earnings dipped slightly in the second week but still managed to rake in ₹3.75cr and ₹4.25cr on Monday and Tuesday (June 16 and June 17) respectively, despite facing competition from Hollywood releases.
Upcoming competition
'Housefull 5' likely to outperform 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
The film is now set to face off against Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which releases on Friday. However, early predictions suggest that Sitaare Zameen Par may only earn around ₹3-4cr based on advance ticket bookings.
Given its niche topic, Sitaare Zameen Par is likely to get dominated by Kumar's mass entertainer.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 features an ensemble cast and is the fifth installment in the popular comedy franchise.