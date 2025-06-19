What's the story

Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is creating a buzz ahead of its release on Friday.

The emotional drama has reportedly raked in around ₹1.05cr from advance bookings for its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

When block seats are included, this number goes up to ₹3.67cr.

The Hindi version accounts for the majority of this revenue with approximately ₹95L from 6,062 shows and 31,298 ticket sales.