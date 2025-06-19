Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earns around ₹4cr from advance bookings
What's the story
Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is creating a buzz ahead of its release on Friday.
The emotional drama has reportedly raked in around ₹1.05cr from advance bookings for its opening day, according to Sacnilk.
When block seats are included, this number goes up to ₹3.67cr.
The Hindi version accounts for the majority of this revenue with approximately ₹95L from 6,062 shows and 31,298 ticket sales.
Box office projection
Expected opening day collection
The Tamil version of Sitaare Zameen Par has earned a modest ₹1.26L from 90 shows and 1,002 tickets, while the Telugu version has recorded ₹8L from 280 shows.
The film is expected to earn around ₹4cr on its opening day when blocked seats are taken into account, reported Sacnilk.
With one more day to go, this haul is expected to increase.
Regional performance
Delhi emerges as top-performing state
Delhi has emerged as the top-performing state for advance bookings, with a collection of ₹24.82L. Maharashtra follows closely with ₹16.57L, while Telangana rounds out the top three with ₹12.9L.
The film is directed by RS Prasanna and produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a lead role along with 10 debutants—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
Certification update
'Sitaare Zameen Par' faced CBFC certification issues
The film, on Tuesday, got its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
This came after reports claimed that the film's release would be delayed over certification issues.
Unconfirmed reports even claimed that Khan's objections to making some cuts in the film were a possible reason for the delay.
Theatrical release
Khan's comeback film battles OTT
Khan is back on the big screen after a three-year hiatus with Sitaare Zameen Par, taking on Bollywood's OTT-driven landscape.
The film has reportedly been held back from a ₹120cr offer from Amazon Prime Video as Khan believes in the theatrical-first model to revive cinema.
However, advance bookings for the opening day stand at a modest ₹1.05cr—far less than Khan's previous films like Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha, which earned ₹27.5cr and ₹5.71cr respectively in advance bookings.