What's the story

In a year where India's cultural footprint at the Cannes Film Festival is making headlines, a story out of Assam's tea estates has stolen hearts.

Urmimala Boruah and her daughter, fashion model Snigdha Baruah, became the first Indian mother-daughter duo to walk the Cannes red carpet together.

They aren't backed by big production houses or enjoy mainstream fame, but made it to the French city with years of resilience, ambition, and a strong bond.