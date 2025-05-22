Cannes 2025: Assamese mother-daughter duo makes historic red carpet appearance
What's the story
In a year where India's cultural footprint at the Cannes Film Festival is making headlines, a story out of Assam's tea estates has stolen hearts.
Urmimala Boruah and her daughter, fashion model Snigdha Baruah, became the first Indian mother-daughter duo to walk the Cannes red carpet together.
They aren't backed by big production houses or enjoy mainstream fame, but made it to the French city with years of resilience, ambition, and a strong bond.
Twitter Post
Take a look at their gorgeous outfits
Urmimala Boruah and Snigdha Boruah created history by becoming the first Assamese mother-daughter duo to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival! 💖#Cannes2025#Assamese#nenewstvpic.twitter.com/svPu7hobe3— NENewsTV (@NENEWS24x7) May 21, 2025
Statement
'We came here not just for ourselves...'
Boruah, who single-handedly raised her daughter after her husband's demise, said in a media statement, "We came here not just for ourselves, but for every woman who has ever been told her dreams are too big. Cannes was never the destination. Telling our stories was."
Their project, Journey, which combines Assamese folklore with a modern-day twist, was presented at an associated independent event at the festival.
But it was their red carpet walk that stole the limelight globally.
Fashion statement
Couture with deep symbolism: Boruah and Baruah's outfits
Boruah and Baruah's red carpet appearances were marked by outfits rich in symbolism.
Boruah donned a bespoke gown inspired by the banyan tree, which she described as "ancient...shelters, survives, supports life around it—from birds to insects."
Baruah's outfit drew inspiration from the traditional Asian fan, intended as a "love letter...to Asia, our heritage, and to the idea that beauty doesn't always scream—it can whisper and still be heard."
Empowerment initiative
UMB Pageants: Empowering women beyond conventional modeling paths
The duo was also joined by eight winners from UMB Pageants, an initiative Boruah founded to empower women and give them visibility beyond traditional modeling avenues.
Coming from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, the women entered the international platform for the first time.
Boruah said, "When we started UMB, it was about telling women: you don't need anyone to hand you the mic. You already have a voice."
Overcoming challenges
'Delhi was hard when we 1st moved...'
Recalling their move to Delhi, Baruah told a media portal, "Delhi was hard when we first moved. We worked multiple jobs just to make ends meet. But even then, my mother would say—'we're not just surviving, we're building.'"
Both Boruah and Baruah are staunch advocates of putting regional voices on global platforms.
Recalling how far they had come, Boruah said, "We didn't come from privilege. We came from persistence. That's what got us here."