Ram Charan's 'Peddi' shoot is 30% done
What's the story
The shooting for Ram Charan's pan-Indian film, Peddi, is currently underway in Hyderabad. The movie, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, has completed 30% of its shooting.
A major chunk of this schedule is being filmed on a massive village set erected in Hyderabad.
Charan recently posted pictures from the set on his Instagram account.
Character transformation
Charan's transformation for 'Peddi': A rugged rural avatar
For his role in Peddi, Charan has gone through a major transformation. He can be seen sporting a rugged rural look with long hair and a thick beard.
The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, opposite Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.
The production team is headed by Avinash Kolla, who has been instrumental in creating the expansive village set, where key scenes are being filmed.
Film details
'Peddi' set to be an epic cinematic journey
Peddi is being made on a lavish scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas. The film comes from leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.
The technical team includes R. Rathnavelu as cinematographer, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman as music director, and National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli as editor.
The movie will hit theaters on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Charan's birthday.