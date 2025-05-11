What's the story

The much-anticipated pan-India rural action drama, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, will resume shooting from May 15.

The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, was put on hold as Charan recently traveled to London to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

The shooting will now resume in Hyderabad.