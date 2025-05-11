'Peddi': Janhvi Kapoor-Ram Charan gear up for upcoming Hyderabad schedule
What's the story
The much-anticipated pan-India rural action drama, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, will resume shooting from May 15.
The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, was put on hold as Charan recently traveled to London to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.
The shooting will now resume in Hyderabad.
Production details
'Peddi' features a stellar cast and AR Rahman's soundtrack
Pedd has a stellar cast.
The movie features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Bollywood actor Divyenndu in key roles.
The film's soundtrack is by the renowned AR Rahman.
This pan-India project has been making headlines since its inception, and fans have been awaiting Charan's comeback after the underwhelming performance of Game Changer.
Release date
'Peddi' to hit theaters in 2026
Actor Sreeleela, who gained nationwide fame after her song Kissik in Pushpa 2, is said to be in talks to star in a special dance number in Peddi.
A source close to the production unit said that director Sana is keen to cast Sreeleela and is waiting for her decision, per OTTPlay.
Peddi hits theaters on March 27, 2026.