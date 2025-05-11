'Ace' trailer: Vijay Sethupathi leads a thrilling, slick heist
The much-anticipated film Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth, is all set for a grand release.
The trailer was unveiled on Sunday, giving a glimpse into a stylish and determined Sethupathi on a serious mission.
The three-minute-long trailer suggests that Ace is a mystery drama with a thrilling heist backdrop.
'Ace' trailer showcases Sethupathi's character on secret mission
The trailer opens with Sethupathi's character arriving in Malaysia under a new avatar as 'Bold' Kannan.
He hangs out with Yogi Babu and Vasanth before we eventually learn that his character is hiding secrets and is engaged in gambling and smuggling.
The fast-paced trailer bursts with energy and shows several action sequences.
'Ace' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video after theatrical run
Directed by Arumugakumar, Ace has an ensemble cast of Babloo Prithveeraj, BS Avinash, Muthu Kumar, and Raj Kumar.
The film is set to release in theaters on May 23 and will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.
Sethupathi was last seen in the political crime drama Viduthalai Part 2.