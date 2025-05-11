'Hari Hara...': Pawan Kalyan-Bobby's film may release on this date
What's the story
Pawan Kalyan has finally wrapped up filming for his much-awaited pan-Indian film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
The team has now shifted focus to post-production, with strong speculations of a June 12, 2025, theatrical release, reported 123Telugu.
The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Nora Fatehi and is set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire.
Team
Directors and cast of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'
The film is directed by Jyoti Krisna and Krish Jagarlamudi.
While Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead, Nasser, Anasuya, and Nargis Fakhri will also be seen in important roles.
The film's music is by MM Keeravani, and the dialogues are by Sai Madhav Burra
After a series of delays, the film now seems on track for a summer release.
Praise for Deol
Deol's performance left the director 'speechless'
Speaking about Deol, Krisna earlier wrote on social media, "It was an absolute pleasure working with the talented @thedeol garu!"
"His dedication, commitment, and brilliance have elevated #HariHaraVeeraMallu to new heights. His powerful performance has left me speechless. Get ready to witness greatness on the big screen."
Deol has also been a part of other South Indian films, such as Daaku Maharaaj and Kanguva.