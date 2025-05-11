What's the story

Pawan Kalyan has finally wrapped up filming for his much-awaited pan-Indian film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The team has now shifted focus to post-production, with strong speculations of a June 12, 2025, theatrical release, reported 123Telugu.

The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Nora Fatehi and is set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire.