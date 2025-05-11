Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan 2' might be shot in Chile
What's the story
The humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has created immense buzz for the sequel.
The film, which marked Khan's return to the big screen after a four-year-long hiatus, shattered box office records by earning over ₹500cr.
Now, Yash Raj Films (YRF) is eyeing Chile as a potential Pathaan 2 filming location.
Filming discussions
YRF's potential plans for 'Pathaan 2' in Chile
On his recent India visit, Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and toured Mumbai to explore the likelihood of shooting Indian films in his country.
Actor Anshuman Jha told Mid-Day that he spoke to Font and Carolina Arredondo, Chile's Minister of Culture and Arts
He revealed, "There are concrete conversations of Pathaan 2 by Yash Raj Films and Lakadbaggha 3 being shot in Chile next year."
'Pathaan'
'Pathaan' supporting cast and YRF Spy Universe
Jha further added, "I hope we help His Excellency's vision of bringing the beauty of Chile to the world through our cinema."
To recall, Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and was directed by Siddharth Anand.
Pathaan is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and had a special appearance by Salman Khan.
Meanwhile, Lakadbaggha, co-produced and led by Jha, is an animal-centred vigilante film that received critical acclaim.
Script
What we know about 'Pathaan 2' script
In February, Peeping Moon reported that producer Aditya Chopra has finalized the script of Pathaan 2 after a long writing process.
A source told the portal, "Aditya has been working on the script for Pathaan 2 since mid-2023."
The film is likely to go on floors in early 2026.
An official announcement is awaited.